Azerbaijan repatriates 60 citizens from Syria in 2023

29 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several people have appealed to the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan in recent years with a request to help return to the country their close relatives, who have become hostages of armed groups fighting in the territory of Iraq and Syria, the report of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan reads.

According to the report, the Ombudsperson received applicants and cooperated with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorized state bodies to investigate and solve the problem and return Azerbaijani citizens to their homeland.

Within the framework of these activities, 60 citizens of Azerbaijan, including 13 women and 47 children, were repatriated from Syria in 2023.

As a result of measures taken by the country's government, a total of 469 children and women were repatriated from Iraq and Syria.