Baku and Ankara sign MoU on strengthening mutual military security

23 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov met with Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler within the visit to Istanbul on the occasion of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

"The meeting focused on the current status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the areas of military affairs, military-technical cooperation, and military education. Both sides underscored that IDEF 2025 is of special importance in terms of strengthening strategic cooperation," the ministry said.

The sides also had a detailed exchange of views on regional security and a number of other issues of common interest.

The bilateral meeting concluded with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security.