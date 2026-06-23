20 mln barrels of oil transported through Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours

The US Department of Energy reported that 72 more vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, carrying over 20 mln barrels of oil.

Another 72 commercial vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright informed.

He made the relevant announcement while speaking at the Global Energy Forum in Washington, organized by Reuters.

He reported that in total, approximately 20 mln barrels of oil were transported through Hormuz.

"72 vessels in the past 24 hours, and 20 million barrels of oil,”

— Chris Wright said.