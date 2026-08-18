Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Syrian airbase

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Syrian airbase
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara has condemned Israel's airstrike on an airbase in Syria's Idlib province, calling on the international community to respond and halt further military escalation.

"We strongly condemn the airstrikes carried out by Israel early this morning against the Abu al-Duhur Military Air Base in the countryside of Syria's Idlib",

the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry described the attacks as reckless and aimed at undermining Syria's territorial integrity. According to Ankara, the Israeli strikes violate international law and their perpetraitors must be held accountable for these actions.

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