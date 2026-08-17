Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani named second most spoken language in Georgia

Azerbaijani named second most spoken language in Georgia
© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani has been named the second most spoken language in Georgia, with 6.8% of the population (over 265,000 people) considering it their native language, according to the 2024 General Population Census of Georgia, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Sakstat) reports.

The number of Azerbaijani speakers in Georgia has grown by 14.7% over the past decade. The Russian‑speaking population learning Azerbaijani has also increased by 18.6% since 2014, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Georgian remains the dominant language, spoken by 85.1% of residents. Armenian is used by 139,900 people, while only 54,400 consider Russian their native language.

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