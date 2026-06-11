2026 MAKS Air Show cancelled

Russia's MAKS 2026 International Aviation and Space Salon has been cancelled, according to a government decree.

"The list of international military exhibitions to be held in the Russian Federation in 2026, approved by the said decree, shall exclude the items relating to the MAKS 2026 International Aviation and Space Salon and the Hydroaviation Exhibition and Scientific Conference Hydroaviation "Hydroaviasalon 2026"",

the decree said.

Hydroaviasalon has been rescheduled for 2027 and will take place in Gelendzhik. The International Helicopter and Aviation Systems Salon will be held in Kazan in May and June next year.

The last in-person MAKS salon took place in Zhukovsky in July 2021. An online version of the event was held in 2024.