30 railcars of propane to be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russian propane will be dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan, according to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The plan is to send 30 railcars of 1,026 tons of propane to Armenia via Azerbaijan from the Bilajari station towards the Boyuk Kasik station.

To date, more than 36,000 tons of grain, about 8,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 metric tons of buckwheat, and 414 metric tons of anthracite have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan exported over 14,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia.