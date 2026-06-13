AZAL suspends Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights

Azerbaijan Airlines has canceled flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route scheduled for June 14 due to ongoing heavy rain and hail, the carrier's press service reported.

"Flights will be resumed after weather conditions stabilize. Passengers will be informed in detail about possible changes",

the airline said.

Passengers are urged to follow flight updates on AZAL's official social media channels and in the media.

Heavy rain and hail are affecting much of Azerbaijan today, with the highest precipitation level - 23 millimeters - recorded in the city of Julfa.

On June 13, a Baku-Nakhchivan flight was interrupted by a thunderstorm, forcing the plane to return to Baku and land at 9:09 PM local time.