Ankara, Baghdad discuss transportation and security

Hakan Fidan held talks with Fuad Hussein. The parties discussed transportation, security, and energy.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the Turkish Foreign Ministry press service reported.

The parties discussed developing cooperation in energy, trade, transportation, and security. The implementation of joint projects was also in agenda.

According to Fidan, Ankara and Baghdad will continue to work on projects aimed at security and well-being of the peoples of the two countries. The ministers also focused on regional issues.