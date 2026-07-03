Vestnik Kavkaza

Ankara monitors Tel Aviv's attempts to derail Iran-US talks

Ankara monitors Tel Aviv's attempts to derail Iran-US talks
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that Ankara is monitoring all Israeli attempts to undermine the Iran-US negotiation process.

Türkiye is closely monitoring Israel's efforts to derail the US-Iran negotiation process, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a press conference in Istanbul following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"Thanks to the agreement, which was achieved due to Pakistan's efforts, the world can breathe a sigh of relief,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

However, he emphasized, recent publications in the international press have highlighted the difficulties facing this process.

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