Kazakhstan's energy system recovers following disruption

Energy supply in Kazakhstan's Unified Energy System (UES) has been restored after a technical disruption on August 14, UES operator KEGOC reported.

"At 4:12 p.m., electricity supply in the Almaty power hub from the networks of JSC KEGOC was restored. At 4:26 p.m., the southern zone of Kazakhstan's UES and the United Energy System of Central Asia is now once again functioning in parallel with the main part of Kazakhstan's UES," KEGOC said.

The Alatau Zharyk Kompaniyasy city electric grid company's press service said later that power supply restrictions to consumers in Almaty and the Almaty region were completely lifted at 19:00 local time.

The Kazakh Energy Ministry reported previously that a failure in Central Asia's energy system on August 14 had led to emergency power outages in several regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, a power surge occurred in the energy system, caused by a sharp change in electricity flow from the Central Asian energy system. This triggered the automated emergency protection regime.