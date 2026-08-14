Six wagons of Russian wheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

The next batch of wheat has been transited from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) reported.

According to the report, 6 wagons of wheat weighing 420 tons were sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik station on August 13.

Russia will make another shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit on August 15. A total of 560 tons of wheat in eight railcars will be sent tomorrow from Bileceri station toward Boyuk Kesik station.

To date, more than 42,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 67,000 tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia to date.