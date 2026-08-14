Central Bank reveals Russias external debt

Russia’s external debt amounted to $313.83 bln as of July 1, 2026, which is 2.1% (or $6.5 bln) higher than at the beginning of the year, according to data from the Russian Central Bank.

"According to estimates by the Bank of Russia, the Russian Federation’s external debt stood at $313.3 bln as of July 1, 2026, an increase of $6.5 bln (or 2.1%) since the beginning of 2026," the statement reads.

The regulator said that external liabilities of other sectors and the banking system saw the most significant growth.

As of July 1, 2025, external debt equaled $324.05 bln.