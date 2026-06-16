Ankara thanks Moscow for ensuring stability in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on the second day of his visit to Moscow, was received by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for efforts aimed at ensuring stability in Syria.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has thanked Russia and, personally, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu for efforts to maintain stability in Syria. He made the remarks at a meeting with Shoigu in Moscow.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that he had cooperated with Shoigu and worked side by side during the most difficult times in Syria.

“You and I both previously held more operational roles; now we work in the political sphere. We have worked in many areas, and I believe there is still much to do ahead. I would like to thank you for your efforts in ensuring stability in Syria,” Fidan said.

The Turkish foreign minister arrived in Russia this week. He is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this evening.

Hakan Fidan previously led Turkey’s intelligence service, while Sergei Shoigu served as Russia’s defence minister.