Arab FMs to discuss Iran in Riyadh

The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries will meet in Riyadh on March 18 to discuss the situation in the Middle East region, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On March 18, negotiations between the foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries will take place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The parties plan to discuss the coordination of their actions in order to ensure security in the Middle East," the press release reads.

Information on which specific states will participate in the consultations has not yet been provided.