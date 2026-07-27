Araghchi urges cooperation to restore regional stability

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for closer regional cooperation to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz, blaming what he described as "U.S. aggression" for tensions in the strategic waterway.

He made the remarks during separate phone calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday.

The talks covered bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, according to the report.

Araghchi stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation and intensify joint diplomatic efforts to promote stability across the region and "eliminate the state of instability in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from the aggressive actions of the U.S."