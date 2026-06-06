Armenia elects new Parliament

Parliamentary elections began in Armenia on Sunday, June 7, with 2,005 polling stations opening nationwide at 8:00 AM local time (7:00 AM Moscow time). Over 2.4 million citizens are eligible to vote.

No polling stations have been set up abroad; Armenian diplomats overseas can vote online.

The elections use a proportional system, meaning only party lists compete. 18 political forces - 16 parties and 2 blocs - are taking part.

Parties must clear a 4% threshold to enter parliament, while blocs of 4 or more parties need 10%. At least 101 parliamentary seats will be filled, with quotas set for national minorities, including Russians, Yazidis, Kurds, and Assyrians.

Voting continues until 8:00 PM local time (7:00 PM Moscow time).

Armenia's Migration and Citizenship Service reported a total of 2,485,851 registered voters.

According to polls, the ruling Civil Contract party, the Strong Armenia bloc, the nationalist Armenia bloc, the Prosperous Armenia Party, and the Wings of Unity party are among the favorites to enter parliament.