Azerbaijan and Tatarstan discuss joint industrial park project

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation from Tatarstan to discuss the potential launch of a joint industrial park in Sumgayit's industrial zone.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan and Minister of Industry and Trade, as part of the Baku Energy Week. We noted the strengthening of Azerbaijani-Tatarstan economic and trade cooperation and partnerships between the business communities",

Jabbarov said.

The two sides also addressed cooperation in the energy sector and preparations for an upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission.