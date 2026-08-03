Iran and Oman plan new central route through Strait of Hormuz - media

Iran and Oman are developing a new central route through the Strait of Hormuz, which would replace the current northern and southern shipping lanes, a source told Press TV.

Once the new route opens, the southern and northern corridors are set to be closed, the report said.

The move is aimed at changing navigation procedures to prevent Hormuz from being used as a tool of pressure against Iran, the source added.

Earlier, Al Arabiya reported that the full restoration of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could be announced on August 4.