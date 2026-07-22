Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and Russian President's Special Representative discuss Caspian cooperation

A meeting was held in Baku on Thursday between Ruslan Edelgeriev, Aide to the Russian President and Special Representative for Climate Issues, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The talks focused on Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation on climate change and issues related to COP.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the experience and results achieved by Azerbaijan during its presidency of COP29, as well as the country's close cooperation with Australia, which will chair COP31, and host country Türkiye",

the ministry said.

The officials also discussed bilateral cooperation on the Caspian Sea, stressing the importance of strengthening the activities of the bilateral working group on Caspian issues.

They also highlighted the importance of preserving water resources and the Caspian Sea's unique ecosystem, and emphasised the need for joint projects and innovative technologies, including in agriculture