Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku-Nakhchivan flight cancelled due to thunderstorm

Baku-Nakhchivan flight cancelled due to thunderstorm
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The aircraft, operating a flight between Baku and Nakhchivan, returned to the capital of Azerbaijan due to a thunderstorm.

The AZAL Baku-Nakhchivan flight was interrupted due to adverse weather conditions. The airline's aircraft returned to its home airport due to a thunderstorm.

According to the AZAL press service, the aircraft landed at the airport in the Azerbaijani capital at 21:09 local time.

"Due to Nakhchivan's geographical location and mountainous terrain, factors such as wind, limited visibility, and rapidly changing weather conditions in some cases directly impact aviation operations,”

– the AZAL press service informed.

Information about the resumption of the flight will be available later. 

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