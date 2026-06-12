Baku-Nakhchivan flight cancelled due to thunderstorm

The aircraft, operating a flight between Baku and Nakhchivan, returned to the capital of Azerbaijan due to a thunderstorm.

The AZAL Baku-Nakhchivan flight was interrupted due to adverse weather conditions. The airline's aircraft returned to its home airport due to a thunderstorm.

According to the AZAL press service, the aircraft landed at the airport in the Azerbaijani capital at 21:09 local time.

"Due to Nakhchivan's geographical location and mountainous terrain, factors such as wind, limited visibility, and rapidly changing weather conditions in some cases directly impact aviation operations,”

– the AZAL press service informed.

Information about the resumption of the flight will be available later.