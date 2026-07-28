Bayramov welcomes new German ambassador to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, on July 28, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lölke presented a copy of his credentials to the minister. Bayramov congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic activity and wished him success in his future activities.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of Baku-Berlin relations, political dialogue, economic and trade relations, energy security, green energy, industry, transport and communications, humanitarian, and cultural cooperation.

During the meeting, it was noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Germany laid the foundation for a new stage in bilateral relations. The parties emphasized the importance of the Joint Declaration on the strategic agenda for bilateral partnership, the importance of establishing the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council, the importance of developing existing cooperation mechanisms, and continuing high-level mutual contacts.

The meeting also discussed the development of relations, and opportunities for expanding cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

Bayramov informed the ambassador about the situation in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the work being done to ensure sustainable peace.