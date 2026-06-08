Bodies of two more Azerbaijanis killed in drone attack in Sea of Azov discovered

Rescuers have discovered the bodies of two more citizens of Azerbaijan who died as a result of a drone attack on vessels in the Sea of Azov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

"As a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of Gismet Aliyev, born in 1969, and Fuad Orujov, born in 1981, were found," the statement reads.

Furthermore, according to the Foreign Ministry, 19 Azerbaijani citizens, the crew members of the two vessels that were hit by the drone attack, have already been sent home. They are expected to arrive in the afternoon of June 9.

The ministry reported that after the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of the four citizens whose bodies were found and the two citizens who accompanied them in the city of Yeysk are expected to be sent back to Azerbaijan in the coming days.