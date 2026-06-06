CIS observers: no violations identified during Armenian elections

The parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 7 were held in accordance with the constitution, were open and competitive, head of the CIS observer mission Nurlan Seitimov said.

According to him, no violations during the parliamentary elections that could have affected the results were identified by the CIS observer mission.

Seitimov noted that on election day the mission visited more than 850 polling stations in 10 regions of Armenia.

The head of the CIS observer mission also stated that parties and candidates in Armenia were provided with broad and equal opportunities for campaigning.

The ruling Civil Contract party of Pashinyan, according to the Central Election Commission based on all polling stations, received 49.81% of the vote.