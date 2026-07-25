CPC resumes oil intake, loading operations

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has resumed the receipt of oil from shippers and its shipment, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry reported.

"The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has resumed oil intake from shippers and loading operations at its marine terminal in the port of Novorossiysk," the report said.

Currently, SEAMAJESTY and MILOS tankers are being loaded at two single point moorings of the CPC. Both vessels are taking in oil from Tengizchevroil LLP.

The resumption of oil intake enables oil-producing companies to continue supplying feedstock to the pipeline system and to restart export operations via the marine terminal, the ministry noted.

"Further operations at the marine terminal are being conducted based on an assessment of the current situation and in compliance with necessary safety requirements. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is in constant contact with the management of the CPC, major shippers, and other stakeholders," the press service said.

It was noted that the monitoring of the situation and coordination of actions aimed at ensuring further transportation of Kazakhstani oil continue.

On July 23, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry announced that oil-producing companies in the republic had temporarily reduced output due to the suspension of oil shipments at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s marine terminal.