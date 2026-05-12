Central Bank of Azerbaijan, ADB explore expanding cooperation

Azerbaijan's Central Bank First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mammadyarov met with Christine Engstrom, Director General of the Asian Development Bank's Sector Department, to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Central Bank reported on May 13.

The talks focused on current collaboration between the Central Bank and the ADB, including financial sector reforms and green finance initiatives.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the Central Bank and the ADB, reforms being implemented in the financial sector, green finance, as well as joint initiatives to support financial sector development",

the Central Bank stated.

Mammadyarov and Engstrom also discussed opportunities for further bilateral cooperation and technical assistance