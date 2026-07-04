England and Argentina reach World Cup quarterfinals

England's national football team defeated Mexico 3-2 in a round-of-16 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City.

England's goals were scored by Jude Bellingham in the 36th and 38th minutes and Harry Kane in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. Mexico's goals came from Julian Quinones in the 42nd minute and Raul Jimenez in the 69th minute from the penalty spot. England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute for a serious foul.

Mexico became the second host team to exit the 2026 World Cup. Canada had earlier been eliminated in the round of 16 after losing 3-0 to Morocco. The other host nation, the United States, will play its round-of-16 match against Belgium on July 7.

England reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the third time in a row. The English finished fourth in 2018 and were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2022. Mexico failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 40 years. Mexico's best World Cup results remain quarterfinal appearances in 1970 and 1986.

Brazil's national soccer team failed to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 36 years. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Brazilians lost 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16.

The last time Brazil posted such a result was at the 1990 World Cup, when the team lost 1-0 to Argentina in the round of 16. Argentina went on to reach the final.

Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history, having won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002. The Brazilians have not reached the final since their most recent World Cup triumph.