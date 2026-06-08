Final results of Armenias parliamentary elections to be announced on June 14

Final results of the June 7 parliamentary elections in Armenia will be released on June 14, Chairman of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Vahagn Hovakimyan said.

The CEC will continue ballot counting until June 11. After that, they will consider complaints and statements. The final results will be announced on June 14.

Under the country’s Constitutional Code, complaints can be lodged with the Constitutional Court five days after June 14, when the final results will be announced, he recalled.