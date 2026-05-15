Vestnik Kavkaza

Fitch maintains high level and stable outlook for Georgia

Fitch maintains high level and stable outlook for Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia will continue to appear in international financial documents as a sovereign with a BB rating and stable outlook, Fitch announced.

Today, Fitch Ratings published an updated report on Georgia, based on which it decided to maintain the country's primary country rating—the long-term issuer default rating—at its previous high level of BB, with the same stable outlook.

This decision is motivated by Georgia's economic development, which is even ahead of other sovereigns with BB ratings, as well as by its prudent macrofinancial policy, combined with low public debt and a robust banking sector.

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