Iran and Oman deciding Strait of Hormuz fate

Iran and Oman held the first meeting of a joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz in Muscat to discuss current issues related to the narrow sea passageway and its future management, the Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday.

Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs said the meeting was held during his visit to Muscat with Abdulaziz Al-Hinai, ambassador-at-large at the Omani Foreign Ministry.