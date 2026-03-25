Iran hits US facilities in Saudi Arabia - report

U.S. buildings and facilities have come under attack in Saudi Arabia, the Press TV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The Prince Sultan Air Base in eastern Saudi Arabia was targeted by drones, with explosions heard at the site, the broadcaster reported, citing local sources.

The airbase is located in the central province of Al-Kharj, southeast of Riyadh. The main contingent of the U.S. armed forces in Saudi Arabia is stationed there, and it serves as a logistics and operational hub for U.S. military installations in the region.