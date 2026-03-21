Iran reveals which countries allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only for ships from those countries that violate Iran’s borders.

He stressed that the illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation.

"Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28.The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli attack.

In early March, the IRGC warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and U.S. military action against Iran.