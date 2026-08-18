Iran weighs attacks on US targets in Europe - report

Iranian officials have weighed the possibility of targeting U.S. military assets based in Europe, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing two Iranian insiders.

U.S. assets in Bulgaria and Cyprus were weighed as potential targets, according to the British news outlet. Both countries have military bases that have been available to U.S. troops and equipment.

The insiders quoted in the report also raised the possibility of damaging fiber-optic cables running under the Strait of Hormuz, which could significantly impair telecommunications.

“Should the US go too far, Iran will defend itself at any price, go beyond the region and hit Europe too,” the source said.

Earlier, the UAE said it had paused all “trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions” with Iran until further notice. On Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Defense said it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran toward its territorial waters.