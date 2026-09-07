Conflict with Houthis could be resolved diplomatically, Saudi foreign ministry says

Riyadh does not rule out a diplomatic settlement to the escalating conflict with Yemen’s Houthi movement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said.

Saudi Arabia remains open to resolving its conflict with the Yemeni Houthis through diplomatic means, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said.

He made the relevant remarks at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“The path to diplomacy remains open. Saudi Arabia will always advocate diplomatic solutions,”

-Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the kingdom would firmly defend itself and its interests, saying the Foreign Ministry would seek to pursue both objectives.

He also commented on previous Houthi attacks on Saudi territory, warning that they would “lead to consequences that the Houthis will not be able to withstand.”