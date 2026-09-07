Islam Makhachev accepts challenge from American Jordan Burroughs

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to a challenge from US Olympic wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs, setting just one condition: their bout must be held under mixed martial arts rules.

Makhachev has accepted Burroughs’ challenge to face him in a professional wrestling match organized by the Russian-based RAF league.

Burroughs, who defeated 2016 world champion Magomed Kurbanaliev of Russia at RAF Moscow on September 5, said he wanted to test himself against Makhachev as well. The Russian fighter made clear that he was ready to take on the American, but only in an MMA bout.

“Congratulations on the win, legend. In the cage - anywhere, anytime,”

- Makhachev said.