Creative classes launched in North Ossetia schools

The first creative classes have opened in secondary schools across North Ossetia for the 2026–2027 academic year. The initiative aims to help students explore career paths that combine creativity, technology and emerging professions while they are still in school.

Six schools in North Ossetia have introduced creative classes as part of the region's pre-professional education program, the republic's Education and Science Minister Ella Alibekova said.

“This year, creative classes are being launched in North Ossetia. This new pre-professional education program gives students an opportunity to explore fields where creativity, technology and modern professions come together,”

-Alibekova said.

8 media classes are currently operating as part of the program for the 2026–2027 academic year. Their curriculum focuses on advanced Russian language and literature, as well as culture and web design.