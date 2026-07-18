Kazakhstan condemns attacks on oil tankers using Black Sea export route

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on vessels transporting crude oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium export system in the Black Sea, calling the incidents an attack on Kazakhstan's economic interests and a threat to global energy supplies.

"We consider such attacks to be an unacceptable infringement on the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

It described the incidents as "deliberate actions aimed at destabilizing global energy markets, lawful international trade, and the security of global transport and logistics supply chains."

The ministry said a previously agreed mechanism for exchanging information on civilian vessels entering the Black Sea to load oil at CPC terminals "was deliberately ignored," putting civilian crews at risk.

Kazakhstan called for an immediate halt to the attacks and for measures to safeguard the country's hydrocarbon export infrastructure. It also urged partner countries to condemn the incidents and invited interested parties to develop practical measures to prevent similar attacks.