MOL Group increases production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli

MOL Group increased daily oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field by 5.6%.

Hungarian MOL Group increased crude oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field in Azerbaijan by 5.6% compared to the same period in 2025. The company currently produces over 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared to 12,400 boepd in 2025.

Last year, production was approximately 13,400 boepd.

It is worth noting that total production at ACG in the first three months of the year amounted to 325,000 barrels per day. Last year, daily production during this period was 331,000 barrels. The decline was about 2%.