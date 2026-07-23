Massive blackout hits Georgia

Georgia was hit by a nationwide power outage Saturday, the second in two days, plunging all major cities into darkness and paralyzing train and subway services.

The Georgian State Electrosystem, the country’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, said the outage occurred at approximately 12.10 am local time (20:10GMT Thursday), describing it as an accidental disruption to the country's electricity supply.

The disruption forced the Tbilisi Metro to suspend operations, while train services in western Georgia were halted. Power outages were also reported in other regions.

The Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission has launched a probe into the cause of the incident. Authorities said specialists are working to establish the circumstances and will release their findings once the review is complete.