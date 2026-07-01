Medvedev to attend farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei - Kremlin

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, that is correct. Dmitry Anatolyevich will attend the farewell ceremony," Peskov said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that representatives from 100 countries ae expected to arrive Friday for the farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei.

The farewell ceremony for foreign guests will begin on Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. GMT).

On July 4-5, the Ayatollah’s body will lie in state at the Grand Mosalla prayer complex in Tehran. A funeral procession will take place on July 6 along the main streets of the Iranian capital. Afterwards, the body will be transported to Qom, mourning ceremonies will be held there on July 7. On July 8, Khamenei’s body will be sent to neighboring Iraq, where separate farewell ceremonies will be organized for local Shia Muslims in Najaf and Karbala. The Ayatollah’s burial will take place on July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad.