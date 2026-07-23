Moscow and Baku discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

Russia and Azerbaijan discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture and improving water resources management, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The Russian president's assistant and special representative for climate and water resources Ruslan Edelgeriev held a meeting with Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov.

The meeting reviewed ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector. The sides said bilateral cooperation has continued to expand in agriculture alongside other areas of the economy.

The discussions also covered the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, modernization of irrigation systems to improve water conservation as part of Azerbaijan's new State Program for the agricultural sector, joint testing of drought- and disease-resistant crop varieties, reciprocal participation in international exhibitions, trade fairs and agricultural festivals held in both countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.