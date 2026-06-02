Moscow expects Yerevan to choose strengthening relations - Ryabkov

Speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that Moscow expects Armenia to opt for closer bilateral ties

"I think recent events show that Armenia needs to make a choice. We expect that the historically correct choice will be to strengthen traditional, deep, and fraternal relations with Russia, which has always benefited, and I am sure will continue to benefit, the Armenian people",

Ryabkov stated.

Earlier, Russia and its EAEU partners called for an early referendum in Armenia on whether to stay in the union or move toward the EU. But according to PM Pashinyan, there is currently no reason for such a vote — Armenia has not submitted an EU membership application. He also announced he intends to attend the next meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union in person.