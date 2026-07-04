NATO summit: Trump to meet with Erdogan, Al-Sharaa and Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during his trip to Turkey for the annual NATO summit.

The president leaves for Ankara on Monday evening for the two-day summit, according to a senior White House official.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the summit on Tuesday. His first meeting will be with the summit host, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with Zelensky and Ahmed al-Sharaa, followed by a press conference before departing for Washington.