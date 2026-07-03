Plane to Mineralnye Vody makes emergency landing in Istanbul

An Azimuth Airlines flight from Istanbul to Mineralnye Vody was forced to make an emergency landing at the departure airport.

The Russian airline Azimuth, en route from Istanbul to Mineralnye Vody, returned to the departure airport. Rosaviatsia (the Federal Air Transport Agency) provided details of the incident.

The agency explained that the Azimuth Superjet 100 passenger plane was operating flight A46074 from Istanbul to Mineralnye Vody.

However, at some point, the crew decided to return to Istanbul Airport.

Preliminary reports indicate that the emergency landing was necessary due to a technical malfunction on board the aircraft.

The plane landed safely at the departure airport at 3:44 PM Moscow time.