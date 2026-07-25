Vestnik Kavkaza

Price of Brent oil down below 85 dollars

Price of Brent oil down below 85 dollars
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September 2026 delivery has dropped by more than 7% on London’s ICE, diving below $85 per barrel for the first time since July 17, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 12:34 p.m. Moscow time (9:34 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 9.18% at $84.97 a barrel.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2026 delivery was down by 7.56% at $82.56 per barrel.

The fall came after the U.S. attacks on Iran had been halted for a second night in a row.

The outbreak of the Iran war triggered a sharp rise in oil prices as the conflict led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route which usually carries about 20% of the world's oil and LNG.

When Iran and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding in June to halt military operations and reopen the strait, the price of oil fell back to pre-war levels of around $70 a barrel.

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