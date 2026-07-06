Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar Airways aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Qatar Airways aircraft operating flight QTR253 on the Doha-Tbilisi route landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku as an alternate airport, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

The decision was made by the aircraft commander due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport in Tbilisi.

The Airbus A320 aircraft landed safely at 20:23 local time. Heydar Aliyev International Airport provided ground handling services for the aircraft in accordance with established procedures. Once weather conditions improve, the flight will continue to its destination.

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