Explosion occurrs on tanker off coast of Oman

Oman has reported an attack on an oil tanker off its coast, according to the country's Maritime Security Center.

The vessel, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, was struck by an unmanned boat approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Province.

The tanker was carrying more than 59,000 tons of cargo at the time of the incident.

"The attack resulted in an explosion and fire in the engine room, resulting in the death of a crew member, an Indian citizen",

the Maritime Security Center stated.