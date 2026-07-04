Rosatom remains world leader in small NPP - Likhachev

Rosatom remains the world small nuclear power plants leader and is expanding its product line, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an article he contributed to the publication "Strana Rosatom."

"As the world leaders in the field of small nuclear power plants, we are not sitting on our hands. And widening activities of the Americans only spur us to expand our product line. Today we are closely engaged in several developments at once," Likhachev said.

According to him, the most advanced technology, "our bestseller", is the RITM family of reactors for floating and land-based nuclear power plants of different capacities.

"In June, we started construction of an onshore nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, which will include two small power units. Reactors for them are already being produced. And all these are not experimental stands, but a serial commercial solution," Likhachev said.

In total, Rosatom enterprises have 11 reactor installations for small nuclear power plants in various stages of manufacture, he said.

The active development of low-power nuclear power plants in the U.S. proves the correctness of Rosatom's movement in this direction and confirms the reality of accelerated development of nuclear generation, the Rosatom CEO stressed.