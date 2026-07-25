Russia open for dialogue on one condition - Volodin

Russia is open to dialogue with other countries based on the principles of equality, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said at the closing plenary meeting of the spring session.

"When setting our goals for developing parliamentary ties with other countries, we were guided by the principle that Russia is open to equal dialogue and relations based on friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for national interests," Volodin said.

The MPs have done everything to strengthen ties with those who share their principles, the State Duma speaker emphasized.