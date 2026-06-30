Russian and Bahraini FMs discuss situation in Persian Gulf

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani have held a phone call discussing the situation in the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus of the conversation was on developments in the Persian Gulf area. The top diplomats emphasized the need for all parties involved to strictly comply with the memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran on June 17 to end the armed conflict," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the conversation was initiated by Bahrain. The ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation on Middle East issues within the UN Security Council.